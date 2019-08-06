Email
Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Historic Robber Baron Cave to Open to the Public for the First Time in Two Years

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge IMAGES OF TEXAS / FACEBOOK
Tucked inside Alamo Heights is a hidden piece of San Antonio history: the Robber Baron Cave. A trendy tourist attraction in the 1920s, the cave became subject to vandalization and other damage as its popularity — and the city's population — grew. Acquired by the Texas Cave Management Association in 1995, Robber Baron Cave was turned into a preserve to protect its unique geology and ecology, and the cave was closed to regular visitation.

All hope is not lost for prospective spelunkers, though. TCMA opens the cave for special tours once every 18 months. After a delay due to shifting leadership at the organization, the latest iteration of the event has been scheduled for Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

click to enlarge MONOCEROS_138 / INSTAGRAM
Visitors may take self-guided tours through the cave's passages, which follow the same route tourists took when it was open in the 1920s. Volunteers will provide a headlamp and helmet for safety at the entrance of the cave, and avid spelunkers will have the option to belly crawl their way through the exit. If you grow claustrophobic, you can simply turn around and walk back out through the main entrance.

While the event is free, all aspiring cavers are requested to make a donation of their choice to the TCMA. For a slightly larger donation, you can sign up for on an off-trail guided tour. Reservations aren't yet open, but will be online soon, according to TCMA representative Lindsey Adamoski.



Free (Donation requested for cave tours), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, Robber Baron Cave, 155 Camellia Way, tcmacaves.org
Event Details Robber Baron Cave Open House
@ Robber Baron Preserve
155 Camellia Dr.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: Free (Donation requested)
Special Events
Map

