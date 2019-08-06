Sometimes San Antonio Hater George Lopez Stopping at the Majestic for 'The Wall World Tour'

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre

Television’s favorite Mexican American comedian is visiting the Majestic Theatre for a performance of his latest stand-up routine, George Lopez: The Wall.Though our freshest memories of George Lopez may date all the way back to his self-produced, eponymous TV sitcom, he’s kept himself sharp since the show ended in 2007. His late-night talk show Lopez Tonight aired for two seasons, he’s made several appearances in films since and, most recently, TV Land ran two seasons of his semi-autobiographical sitcom Lopez, which concluded in 2016.If you’re a fan of Lopez’s stand-up but haven’t had a chance to catch his most recent HBO special, which first aired two years ago, you may want to keep it that way and see him live instead.