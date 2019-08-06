Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Sometimes San Antonio Hater George Lopez Stopping at the Majestic for 'The Wall World Tour'
By Daniel Conrad
on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 8:46 AM
Television’s favorite Mexican American comedian is visiting the Majestic Theatre for a performance of his latest stand-up routine, George Lopez: The Wall.
Though our freshest memories of George Lopez may date all the way back to his self-produced, eponymous TV sitcom, he’s kept himself sharp since the show ended in 2007. His late-night talk show Lopez Tonight aired for two seasons, he’s made several appearances in films since and, most recently, TV Land ran two seasons of his semi-autobiographical sitcom Lopez, which concluded in 2016.
If you’re a fan of Lopez’s stand-up but haven’t had a chance to catch his most recent HBO special, which first aired two years ago, you may want to keep it that way and see him live instead.
$40.50-$100.50, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Friday August 9, and Saturday, August 10, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Aug. 9, 7 & 10 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 10, 7 & 10 p.m.
Price:
$40.50-$100.50
Comedy
