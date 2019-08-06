South Side Bookstore Receives Support From San Antonio Community After Social Media Plea

click to enlarge
Last week, a local bookstore on the city's South Side reached out to the community on social media with a dire plea.
Dead Tree Books, the only bookstore on the South Side, was on the verge of closing its doors due to being late on its rent.
The store is owned by husband and wife Kenneth and Melissa Johnson. Both had a love for books and reading, and that was part of what brought them together. That loved transferred into Kenneth's dream of owning his own bookstore.
"I have always wanted to own my own bookstore, and at a certain point, the opportunity came to where maybe we could do it," he said.
Together, the couple opened Dead Tree Books in April of 2016, and since then, they have grown their business. Prices are very reasonable as most paperbacks are sold for just $2.
"There's been a lot of growing pains, including most recently, but it has been a steady progression," he said.
Following the plea on social media, the community showed up in a big way. Since the initial tweets, the bookstore has seen an increased volume of people visiting and purchasing books.
According to Johnson, the day after their plea was as successful as they would be in a whole week.
"We were overwhelmed, sometimes literally, at the outpouring of support. We would have been happy with just a small fraction of it. Almost no one left empty-handed and literally brought tears to our eyes," the owner said.
Customers are also reaching out online by purchasing books through the bookstores' Amazon
site.
They even received a donation from a customer that allowed them to offer store credit. As of press time Tuesday, this store credit was still available to use. The bookstore has had many loyal customers over the years, some of which donate to the bookstore by bringing boxes of books they want the store to sell.
"They bring them in and they're happy to share them and see that the books have a life after they're through with them," he said.
While most of the customers that visit are older in age, children, college students and their families also visit the bookstore for their book needs.
Whether it's checking out old children's stories, finding the next good fiction read or searching for a textbook needed for a class, the South Side gem carries books of all kinds.
Dead Tree Books also hosts events
such as book signings by local authors where community members have the chance to see the face behind the writing and hear what they have to say.
Through the ups and downs, the Johnsons have managed to stay positive and are forever grateful for the community's support.
"We cannot overstate our gratefulness to the people of San Antonio and everywhere for all that they have put into it," Kenneth said. "It's gonna take us a while to get where we need to be, but we are so grateful for everything."
