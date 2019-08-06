South Side Bookstore Receives Support From San Antonio Community After Social Media Plea

click to enlarge Raul Plata

If you want the only bookstore on the South Side to stay where we are, please come in soon and buy something. Doesn't have to be much, just something to help us pay the past-due rent. Please. — Dead Tree Books (@DeadTreeBooksSA) July 31, 2019

click to enlarge Raul Plata

We are overwhelmed and enormously blessed today. We are touched and amazed at the outpouring of customers and online orders we have seen today. We have been extraordinarily busy all day today since we opened the doors, and we cannot thank all of you enough! — Dead Tree Books (@DeadTreeBooksSA) August 1, 2019

We have had a gift presented to us, for us and for our customers, in the form of a store credit. While this credit lasts, if you come in and give us the code word (currently "Chicken") you will receive a $10 credit towards your purchase. Limited to reg. price merchandise. — Dead Tree Books (@DeadTreeBooksSA) August 1, 2019

click to enlarge Raul Plata

click to enlarge Raul Plata