Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Overtime Theater Brings Interactive, Comedic Play Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Curious Candy Murder to the Stage
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 7:53 AM
Scott McDowell is back at it again with a brand-new case for genius detective Sherlock Holmes to crack with a bit of help from crime-solving collaborators in the audience of the Overtime Theater.
In Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Curious Candy Murder
, Holmes and loyal sidekick Dr. John Watson must enter the seedy criminal underworld of 1902 London to prevent the murder of none other than the city’s QueenPin of Crime. As the plot advances, the audience will help steer the story toward one of four possible outcomes at the end of the play.
McDowell’s comedic take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic character stars Ashley Deleona as Holmes and Michael Goodwin as Watson, and will run August 9-31, offering plenty of chances to view all of the possible endings.
$10-15, 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through August 31, The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime, 5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31
Price:
$10-$15
Theater
