San Antonio Zoo Offering Half-Off Admission at the Next Locals Day

Event Details San Antonio Zoo Locals Day @ San Antonio Zoo 3903 N. St. Mary's St. San Antonio, TX When: Mon., Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Price: $8 Special Events Map

As the summer winds down and H-E-B starts to advertise its back-to-school deals, kids and adults alike are looking to squeeze that last little bit of fun out of the season. But after three months of tubing, road trips and other shenanigans, your wallet may be feeling the hurt right now.Thrifty adventure-seekers can score a deal next week, when the San Antonio Zoo puts on the latest of its Locals Days, a monthly event co-sponsored by the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.On Monday, August 12, Alamo City residents can grab a discounted zoo admission of $8, compared to the usual $15.99-$18.99 ticket price. Visitors will get full access to the zoo's classic exhibits – like the underwater views of hippos and crocodiles in "Africa Live!" – as well as the recently updated habitats for the lions, rhinos and elephants, which feature more naturalistic designs.