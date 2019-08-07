Email
Wednesday, August 7, 2019

San Antonio Zoo Offering Half-Off Admission at the Next Locals Day

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
As the summer winds down and H-E-B starts to advertise its back-to-school deals, kids and adults alike are looking to squeeze that last little bit of fun out of the season. But after three months of tubing, road trips and other shenanigans, your wallet may be feeling the hurt right now.

Thrifty adventure-seekers can score a deal next week, when the San Antonio Zoo puts on the latest of its Locals Days, a monthly event co-sponsored by the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.

On Monday, August 12, Alamo City residents can grab a discounted zoo admission of $8, compared to the usual $15.99-$18.99 ticket price. Visitors will get full access to the zoo's classic exhibits – like the underwater views of hippos and crocodiles in "Africa Live!" – as well as the recently updated habitats for the lions, rhinos and elephants, which feature more naturalistic designs.

$8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, August 12, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org
San Antonio Zoo Locals Day
@ San Antonio Zoo
3903 N. St. Mary's St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: $8
Special Events
