Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Second Saturday Brings Two Chances to Catch Shows You May Have Missed This Summer

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge BRYAN RINDFUSS
  • Bryan Rindfuss
San Antonio's lively art scene can be a blessing and a curse, particularly if you're a regular victim of FOMO. This month, Artpace and Studio 111 are giving you a chance to experience (or relive) special events that already debuted this summer.

click to enlarge BRYAN RINDFUSS
  • Bryan Rindfuss
Narcissister Activated Sculptures at Artpace

While the three exhibitions produced by Juana Córdova, Francis Almendárez and Narcissister for Artpace's 2019 International Artist-in-Residence program are on view during daily opening hours, there's something missing from Narcissister's "Wimmin" – the human element. If you missed the series of performances presented at the official opening reception, never fear, because Artpace is hosting live activations every few weeks until the exhibition's close, including this upcoming Saturday.

Free, 1-2 p.m., Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org
Location Details Artpace
445 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 212-4900
Art
Map

click to enlarge HUMANS OF SAN ANTONIO / FACEBOOK
Humans of San Antonio Book Mural Showcase at Studio 111



As part of the Global Humans Project, "a network of major cities around the world dedicated to capturing a glimpse into the lives of everyday citizens," photojournalist Michael Cirlos has documented the lives of Alamo City locals on social media since 2012. Now immortalized in a book and a mural downtown, Humans of San Antonio took some time to celebrate with a special iteration of the mural hung on the walls of Studio 111. After a rousing opening on July 13, HOSA is back for seconds this weekend with a night of drinks, music and bellydancing.

Free, 7-11 p.m., Studio 111, 111 Lone Star Blvd., michaelcirlos.com
Location Details Studio 111
111 Lone Star Blvd
South
San Antonio, TX
General Services and Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. South Side Bookstore Receives Support From San Antonio Community After Social Media Plea Read More

  2. Historic Robber Baron Cave to Open to the Public for the First Time in Two Years Read More

  3. Sometimes San Antonio Hater George Lopez Stopping at the Majestic for 'The Wall World Tour' Read More

  4. A Recap of the San Antonio Spurs' Changes This Offseason Read More

  5. San Antonio Artists Mark Menjivar and Amada Miller Will Bring Birdsong and the Smells of Space to the DoSeum This Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...