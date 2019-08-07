Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Second Saturday Brings Two Chances to Catch Shows You May Have Missed This Summer
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 3:59 PM
click to enlarge
San Antonio's lively art scene can be a blessing and a curse, particularly if you're a regular victim of FOMO. This month, Artpace and Studio 111 are giving you a chance to experience (or relive) special events that already debuted this summer.
click to enlarge
Narcissister Activated Sculptures at Artpace
While the three exhibitions
produced by Juana Córdova, Francis Almendárez and Narcissister for Artpace's 2019 International Artist-in-Residence program are on view during daily opening hours, there's something missing from Narcissister's "Wimmin" – the human element. If you missed the series of performances presented at the official opening reception, never fear, because Artpace is hosting live activations every few weeks until the exhibition's close, including this upcoming Saturday.
Free, 1-2 p.m., Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org
click to enlarge
Humans of San Antonio Book Mural Showcase at Studio 111
As part of the Global Humans Project, "a network of major cities around the world dedicated to capturing a glimpse into the lives of everyday citizens," photojournalist Michael Cirlos has documented the lives of Alamo City locals on social media since 2012. Now immortalized in a book and a mural downtown, Humans of San Antonio took some time to celebrate with a special iteration of the mural hung on the walls of Studio 111. After a rousing opening on July 13, HOSA is back for seconds this weekend with a night of drinks, music and bellydancing.
Free, 7-11 p.m., Studio 111, 111 Lone Star Blvd., michaelcirlos.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, art, contemporary art, Second Saturday, Artpace, Narcissister, Michael Cirlos, Humans of San Antonio, Studio 111, FOMO, Image