Slab Cinema Hosting Multiple Free Outdoor Movie Screenings This Weekend

Looking for a way to enjoy the warm summer nights while watching a movie with friends? Want to do it all for free? Slab Cinema has you covered.With showings across the city, from Mission Marquee Plaza all the way up to Schertz Soccer Complex, Slab Cinema offers San Antonians from all over the map the opportunity to wrap up the work week with a flick.This Friday night features four screenings, so you don't have an excuse to not grab your blankets and lawn chairs (and mosquito repellant) and head out for an evening under the stars.Settle in for a showing of the 1986 classicat Confluence Park. Located just half a mile from Mission Concepcion and boasting a hiking and biking trail that runs through the Blue Star Arts Complex, the park has become a cultural cornerstone and ecological education center. (If you're closer to the Northeast side of town, Schertz will host a showing of Will Ferrell's, a cringeworthy but family-friendly pick that kids will enjoy. Wrangle up the kids and plop them on the field at the Schertz Soccer Complex to get the full effect of this sports flick. (Blossom Park will showonFriday evening as the sun sets. With big names such as Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Jennifer Garner and John Oliver voice-acting in this animated tale about childhood imagination, it caters to young and old audiences alike. Complete with tennis and basketball courts and a playground, Blossom Park is the spot to be for fun-loving San Antonians on Friday night. (For the artsy crowd, the San Antonio Museum of Art will host a screening ofon the West Courtyard. The movie is included with museum admission, so plan to arrive a little early to check out the art, live music and cash bar set up for their Art Party, then head outside at sundown for the movie. Take advantage of the food truck and arts-and-crafts activities before settling in. (Don't worry if you can't make it to the Friday night screenings. The historic Mission Marquee Plaza will screen the 1983 Cold War-inspired sci-fi filmat dusk Saturday night. What used to be a drive-in theater in the '40s and '50s has been restored to its former glory, though visitors today enjoy movies on the grass instead of in their cars. Round up the whole family for an old-fashioned movie night complete with food trucks and-inspired activities. (