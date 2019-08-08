Get Ready to Geek Out at Science Friday Live with Ira Flatow at the Tobin Center

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Event Details Science Friday Live with Ira Flatow @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Price: $29.50-$65 Special Events and Talks Plus Map

NPR’s long-running show Science Friday brings science to the people at the end of each workweek via fascinating stories on subjects from archaeological wonders to interstellar anomalies. Hosted by award-winning journalist Ira Flatow, the show officially spun off of Talk of the Nation upon the former’s 2013 cancellation and remains popular both on the radio and in podcast form.For its live tours, the SciFri crew takes full advantage of the ability to expand into the visual medium, integrating props, video screenings and live demonstrations into the program. But the best part is that each show is personalized for the city where it’s presented.The San Antonio show will showcase three topics: the avian ecology of Texas, from the roadrunner to the American Kestrel; an Alamo City biolab that’s one of a handful in the nation rated to contain lethal viruses like Ebola; and the beautiful “batnado” that erupts from Bracken Cave each night as its massive colony of Mexican free-tailed bats leave to feed.If you possess an enduring love for both science and San Anto, then this is the perfect event for you.