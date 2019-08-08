Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Get Ready to Geek Out at Science Friday Live with Ira Flatow at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 8:58 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
NPR’s long-running show Science Friday brings science to the people at the end of each workweek via fascinating stories on subjects from archaeological wonders to interstellar anomalies. Hosted by award-winning journalist Ira Flatow, the show officially spun off of Talk of the Nation upon the former’s 2013 cancellation and remains popular both on the radio and in podcast form.

For its live tours, the SciFri crew takes full advantage of the ability to expand into the visual medium, integrating props, video screenings and live demonstrations into the program. But the best part is that each show is personalized for the city where it’s presented.

The San Antonio show will showcase three topics: the avian ecology of Texas, from the roadrunner to the American Kestrel; an Alamo City biolab that’s one of a handful in the nation rated to contain lethal viruses like Ebola; and the beautiful “batnado” that erupts from Bracken Cave each night as its massive colony of Mexican free-tailed bats leave to feed.

If you possess an enduring love for both science and San Anto, then this is the perfect event for you.



$29.50-$65, Sat August 10, 7 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Science Friday Live with Ira Flatow
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$65
Buy Tickets
Special Events and Talks Plus
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Science Friday Live with Ira Flatow

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    Science Friday Live with Ira Flatow @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m. $29.50-$65
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. South Side Bookstore Receives Support From San Antonio Community After Social Media Plea Read More

  2. Slab Cinema Hosting Multiple Free Outdoor Movie Screenings This Weekend Read More

  3. Second Saturday Brings Two Chances to Catch Shows You May Have Missed This Summer Read More

  4. Overtime Theater Brings Interactive, Comedic Play Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Curious Candy Murder to the Stage Read More

  5. Historic Robber Baron Cave to Open to the Public for the First Time in Two Years Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...