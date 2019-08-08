Remastered Version of Anime Masterpiece Millennium Actress to Screen in San Antonio

Famed director Satoshi Kon's Millennium Actress may not be as well known in the U.S. as his other films Perfect Blue and Paprika, but it's considered a masterpiece by anime connoisseurs. When it was released in the early aughts, it even tied with Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away for the Grand Prize of the 2001 Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival.
Fans familiar with Kon's style won't be surprised by Millennium Actress' reality-bending plot, in which two documentary filmmakers become enmeshed in the memories of a famous actress as she recounts the story of her life. As the film progresses, memory, fiction and reality become more and more entangled in earthshaking ways.
The film has been newly remastered for a special release nationwide, powered by Eleven Arts and Fathom Events. The two screenings will feature the subtitled and dubbed versions of the film, so that fans on either side of that particularly fraught debate can watch whatever they prefer. After each screening, there will be an additional Q&A session with the film's producers Taro Maki and Masao Maruyama.
Millennium Actress will screen in four San Antonio theaters: Santikos Silverado 16 (11505 W. Loop 1604 N.), Regal Cinemas Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 (11075 IH-10 W.), Santikos Palladium IMAX (17703 W. IH-10) and Regal Cinemas Live Oak 18 (7901 Pat Booker Rd., Live Oak).
$13.53, 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 (subtitled) and Monday, August 19 (dubbed), fathomevents.com
