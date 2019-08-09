August 09, 2019 Arts » ArtSlut

Email
Print
Share

Get Your Weird Flick Fix at the Alamo Drafthouse with a Screening of this Feminist Israeli Cannibalism Film 

By
click to enlarge ROCK SALT RELEASING
  • Rock Salt Releasing
Although the Alamo Drafthouse is well known for its special screenings, the theater chain still manages to land a few surprises on the schedule. Tuesday's showing of the stylized Israeli genre film Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club is definitely one of those.

The movie tells the story of aging Sophie, who's one man short of achieving the coveted "Lordess" position in Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club, which will cement her position in the upper echelons of the cannibalistic secret society. Coming off a string of failed "dates," she must successfully entrap a man in the next week or lose everything. If that weren't bad enough, she ends up falling in love with her latest prospect. Now, she must choose between the Fine Literature Club and her burgeoning relationship with the attractive Yosef.

If anything, the film seems to inspire strong opinions. While the L.A. Times called it "too elliptical, remote and, er, undercooked to sufficiently engage," the Hollywood Reporter waxed poetic about its perceived merits: "Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club proves a darkly witty effort that weaves insightful observations about female sexuality and aging into its provocative mix."



Still on the fence? Peep the trailer below:


$11.75, 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Latest in ArtSlut

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Get Ready to Geek Out at Science Friday Live with Ira Flatow at the Tobin Center Read More

  2. Remastered Version of Anime Masterpiece Millennium Actress to Screen in San Antonio Read More

  3. Second Saturday Brings Two Chances to Catch Shows You May Have Missed This Summer Read More

  4. San Antonio Zoo Offering Half-Off Admission at the Next Locals Day Read More

  5. Texas Public Radio Hosting Screening of Classic Film The Blues Brothers at Santikos Bijou Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...