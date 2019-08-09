Get Your Weird Flick Fix at the Alamo Drafthouse with a Screening of this Feminist Israeli Cannibalism Film 

click to enlarge Rock Salt Releasing

Although the Alamo Drafthouse is well known for its special screenings, the theater chain still manages to land a few surprises on the schedule. Tuesday's showing of the stylized Israeli genre filmis definitely one of those.The movie tells the story of aging Sophie, who's one man short of achieving the coveted "Lordess" position in Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club, which will cement her position in the upper echelons of the cannibalistic secret society. Coming off a string of failed "dates," she must successfully entrap a man in the next week or lose everything. If that weren't bad enough, she ends up falling in love with her latest prospect. Now, she must choose between the Fine Literature Club and her burgeoning relationship with the attractive Yosef.If anything, the film seems to inspire strong opinions. While thecalled it "too elliptical, remote and, er, undercooked to sufficiently engage," thewaxed poetic about its perceived merits: "Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club proves a darkly witty effort that weaves insightful observations about female sexuality and aging into its provocative mix."Still on the fence? Peep the trailer below: