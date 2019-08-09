Get Your Weird Flick Fix at the Alamo Drafthouse with a Screening of this Feminist Israeli Cannibalism Film 

Although the Alamo Drafthouse is well known for its special screenings, the theater chain still manages to land a few surprises on the schedule. Tuesday's showing of the stylized Israeli genre film Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club is definitely one of those.
The movie tells the story of aging Sophie, who's one man short of achieving the coveted "Lordess" position in Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club, which will cement her position in the upper echelons of the cannibalistic secret society. Coming off a string of failed "dates," she must successfully entrap a man in the next week or lose everything. If that weren't bad enough, she ends up falling in love with her latest prospect. Now, she must choose between the Fine Literature Club and her burgeoning relationship with the attractive Yosef.
If anything, the film seems to inspire strong opinions. While the L.A. Timescalled it "too elliptical, remote and, er, undercooked to sufficiently engage," the Hollywood Reporter waxed poetic about its perceived merits: "Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club proves a darkly witty effort that weaves insightful observations about female sexuality and aging into its provocative mix."
Still on the fence? Peep the trailer below:
$11.75, 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.