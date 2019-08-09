Texas Public Radio Hosting Screening of Classic Film The Blues Brothers at Santikos Bijou

click to enlarge Universal Pictures

Event Details The Blues Brothers @ Santikos Bijou 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio, TX When: Tue., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. Price: $10-$15 Film Map

Texas Public Radio is rounding out this year’s Cinema Tuesdays — the San Antonio NPR affiliate’s weekly film screening spree that highlights artistic and otherwise notable movies each summer — with the quotable classicThe comedy-musical pairs Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi as blood brothers who turn their backs on petty crime and set out to save a Catholic orphanage from foreclosure, a mission — from God, you might say — that will run them afoul of the Chicago P.D., but not before the audience is treated to myriad R&B, soul and blues numbers on the way.This one’s always worth a rewatch, if only for the incredible car chase sequence toward the end. Plus, Cinema Tuesdays host Nathan Cone promises a rare short film featuring Cab Calloway as a bonus preceding the evening’s main feature.