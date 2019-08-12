Email
Monday, August 12, 2019

Get a Double Dose of '80s Double Features with Two Free Movie Nights This Week

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Universal Pictures
Whether you're down in the dumps or super stoked that the new school year is starting up, at the end of this week you can get yourself into the back-to-school mood with two double feature movie nights featuring a slate of '80s classics.

TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX
  • Twentieth Century Fox
On Thursday, Video Dungeon Theatre kicks things off with cult classic comedies My Bodyguard and The Breakfast Club. In My Bodyguard, small, nerdy Clifford (Chris Makepeace) must find a way to survive the menace of the school's halls: slick-haired bully Moody (Matt Dillon). His solution? Get himself a bodyguard played by a downright baby-faced Adam Baldwin, well before he garnered cult fandom as Firefly's Jayne (and lost it with homophobic Twitter screeds).

Not much can be said about John Hughes' The Breakfast Club that hasn't already been oft-repeated, although salient points have been made about Hughes' oeuvre in the #MeToo era, even by Molly Ringwald herself. While it certainly has its issues, the movie is still beloved by many people nostalgic for a time when high school cliques and social rules were supposedly easily understood, and "Bender" wasn't irrevocably associated with a robot yelling "Bite my shiny metal ass!"

Free, 9 p.m. Thursday, August 15, Oak Hills Tavern, 7920 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 614-8855, facebook.com/thevideodungeon
Event Details My Bodyguard and The Breakfast Club Double Feature
@ Oak Hills Tavern
7920 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Aug. 15, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Price: Free
Film
Map
Looking for something a little more bloody? Revoltingxreviews has you covered. The pop-up horror flick movie series is back on Friday with two high school slashers to sate your appetite for schoolyard mayhem.



click to enlarge LIONSGATE
  • Lionsgate
For anybody who loves to see the popular kids face their comeuppance, Slaughter High gives viewers a Revenge of the Nerds of a different sort. After "dork" Marty is horrifically injured by the latest in a series of nasty pranks, it seems like his life is over. But, five years later, his now-graduated bullies will find out that it's their lives that are forfeit. His clownish headgear may not be as iconic as Michael Meyers' or Jason's, but his kills are just as clever and gory – that's what happens when you piss off the science nerd, after all.

click to enlarge SYNAPSE FILMS
  • Synapse Films
While not as downright bananas as its supernatural sequel, Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II, Prom Night's classic revenge setup and leading scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis make it a must-see for all slasher fans. Several years after a childhood tragedy, four teens find themselves in dire straits, as they're stalked by a mysterious killer haunting their school's grounds. Per the title, everything comes to a head on prom night, turning the biggest night of senior year into a fight for their lives.

Free, 9 p.m. Friday, August 16, La Botánica, 2911 N. St. Mary's, (210) 716-0702, vivalabotanica.com
Event Details Slaughter High and Prom Night Double Feature
@ La Botánica
2911 N. Saint Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m.
Price: Free
Film
Map

