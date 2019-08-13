Email
Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Dejounte Murray Announces Medical Clearing to Return This Season, Teases Practice with Tim Duncan

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 12:07 PM

Following a season-ending ACL injury last season, Dejounte Murray is ready to return back to the court.

Late last week, Murray took to Instagram to share the good news that he had been cleared by the Spurs' medical staff to suit up for the 2019-2020 season.

"Today I got CLEARED by my doctor's and the whole #Spurs staff to finish out my summer strong with no limitations," the post reads.
I Just Want To Thank God, My Training Staff, Team Doctor’s, Coaches, Teammates And My Family And Friends For Being With Me Through It All! Today I Got CLEARED By My Doctor’s And The Whole @Spurs Staff To Finish Out My Summer Strong With No Limitations And Be 100% Ready To Go For Training Camp!! 🙏🏽 It Feel Like Yesterday I Tore My ACL And Had Surgery. Hard Work Really Pays Off, For 8+ Straight Months I Worked 6 Days A Week And Blocked Out All Distractions From Stopping My Come Back And To Help My Team Compete For A Championship Also Chasing My Individual Greatness! To All The Athletes Out There Dealing With An Injury And Feel Depressed, Sad And Just Wanting To Give Up, Just Know What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger. Get To Work And Work Like No Other Because No One Is Going To Feel Bad For You!! 💯 #DM5Back🖤

Last October, Murray tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the regular season and playoffs. Before his injury, Murray was expected to shine as point guard following Tony Parker's trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Instagram post included photos of Murray balling up at the Spurs' practice facility, even getting in time with the newly-named assistant coach Tim Duncan.



You can view the Spurs' season schedule here.

