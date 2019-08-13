Dejounte Murray Announces Medical Clearing to Return This Season, Teases Practice with Tim Duncan

View this post on Instagram

I Just Want To Thank God, My Training Staff, Team Doctor’s, Coaches, Teammates And My Family And Friends For Being With Me Through It All! Today I Got CLEARED By My Doctor’s And The Whole @Spurs Staff To Finish Out My Summer Strong With No Limitations And Be 100% Ready To Go For Training Camp!! 🙏🏽 It Feel Like Yesterday I Tore My ACL And Had Surgery. Hard Work Really Pays Off, For 8+ Straight Months I Worked 6 Days A Week And Blocked Out All Distractions From Stopping My Come Back And To Help My Team Compete For A Championship Also Chasing My Individual Greatness! To All The Athletes Out There Dealing With An Injury And Feel Depressed, Sad And Just Wanting To Give Up, Just Know What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger. Get To Work And Work Like No Other Because No One Is Going To Feel Bad For You!! 💯 #DM5Back🖤