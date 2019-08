Dejounte Murray Announces Medical Clearing to Return This Season, Teases Practice with Tim Duncan

click image Instagram / dejountemurray

Following a season-ending ACL injury last season, Dejounte Murray is ready to return back to the court.Late last week, Murray took to Instagram to share the good news that he had been cleared by the Spurs' medical staff to suit up for the 2019-2020 season."Today I got CLEARED by my doctor's and the whole #Spurs staff to finish out my summer strong with no limitations," the post reads.Last October, Murray tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the regular season and playoffs. Before his injury, Murray was expected to shine as point guard following Tony Parker's trade to the Charlotte Hornets.The Instagram post included photos of Murray balling up at the Spurs' practice facility, even getting in time with the newly-named assistant coach Tim Duncan.You can view the Spurs' season schedule here