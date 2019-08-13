Fredericksburg Road Community Mural to be Officially Unveiled This Week

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Bubble Bath Car Wash
The new mural spanning across the 130-foot-long south wall of the Bubble Bath Car Wash on Fredericksburg Road has been a long time coming. First conceived last year, the owners of the car wash franchise teamed up with San Anto Cultural Arts
to create the mural, which was designed with input from community members.
The mural's design honors the history of the Old Spanish Trail (OST), going beyond the 20th century highway project
to its roots as "a natural pathway for animals, a natural migration line," as lead artist Rudy Marco Herrera told the Rivard Report
.
In July, a crowd of San Antonians both young and old gathered to help bring the mural to life with bright splashes of color, officially making it a community project from inception to execution. Since then, Herrera and the SACA muralists have been putting the final touches on the expansive artwork.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Bubble Bath Car Wash
On Thursday, the Bubble Bath Car Wash will officially unveil the mural with a free opening reception. Herrera and others will speak about the mural's genesis and meaning, and community members can enjoy their first glimpse at the completed work.
Free, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, Bubble Bath Car Wash, 3934 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 440-1503, thebubblebathcarwash.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Bubble Bath Car Wash - Fredericksburg Road
3934 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Aug. 15, 6-7 p.m.
(210) 440-1503
Price:
Free
Art