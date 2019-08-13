Email
Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Newly Minted Lone Star Philharmonic to Give Encore Performance of Its Inaugural Concert

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge LONE STAR PHILHARMONIC / FACEBOOK
The Lone Star Philharmonic, led by Richard Castillo — formerly the conductor of Symphony Viva — launched in June with a performance of Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Unlike other symphonic ensembles, Castillo founded this new orchestra with mobility in mind. The ensemble draws its members from across South Texas, and plans to host performances around the state that feature local musicians from local communities.

While encores are usually relegated to the end of a particular performance, the Lone Star Phil has decided to reprise its entire first concert, giving audiences a chance to enjoy Dvořák's downright banger of a symphony yet again. Pianist Zachary Ridgway also will return to perform Rachmaninoff's lauded concerto.

"Rachmaninoff's C Minor Concerto is, justly, the world's most popular piano concerto," Ridgway says. "Part of what makes it so popular is its emotional range: it arcs through the full spectrum of human emotion from tragedy, anxiety and boredom to passion, contentment and ultimate triumph."




The encore concert will also be recorded for a planned CD.

$10, 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18, Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry Ave., (210) 733-6201, facebook.com/lonestarphilharmonic/
Lone Star Philharmonic Encore Concert
@ Trinity Baptist Church
319 E. Mulberry
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m.
Price: $10
Classical Music
