Oh Summer Nights: Slab Cinema Screening Beloved Musical Grease at Mission Marquee Plaza

Event Details Grease @ Mission Marquee Plaza 3100 Roosevelt San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Aug. 15, 8-11 p.m. Price: Free Film, Free and Kids Map

Grab your poodle skirts and saddle shoes, becauseis coming back to the big screen.Slab Cinema is playing America’s most beloved musical in the perfect setting: the former Mission Drive-In Theatre. The 1978 boy-meets-girl story unfolds at a ’50s high school, where Sandy, a wholesome transfer student from Australia, and Danny, the leader of the T-Birds greaser gang, fall in love after engaging in a casual summer fling. Their story becomes more complicated when Sandy’s family decides to stay in America and she enrolls at Danny’s school. Danny’s bad-boy attitude and habits clash with Sandy’s good-girl persona, and the star-crossed lovers must find a way to defy high school-fabricated social boundaries.Summer days are drifting away, so it might feel right to spend a summer night with the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies.