Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Oh Summer Nights: Slab Cinema Screening Beloved Musical Grease at Mission Marquee Plaza
By Brittany Wagner
on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 8:11 AM
Grab your poodle skirts and saddle shoes, because Grease
is coming back to the big screen.
Slab Cinema is playing America’s most beloved musical in the perfect setting: the former Mission Drive-In Theatre. The 1978 boy-meets-girl story unfolds at a ’50s high school, where Sandy, a wholesome transfer student from Australia, and Danny, the leader of the T-Birds greaser gang, fall in love after engaging in a casual summer fling. Their story becomes more complicated when Sandy’s family decides to stay in America and she enrolls at Danny’s school. Danny’s bad-boy attitude and habits clash with Sandy’s good-girl persona, and the star-crossed lovers must find a way to defy high school-fabricated social boundaries.
Summer days are drifting away, so it might feel right to spend a summer night with the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies.
Free, Thu Aug. 15, 8-11 p.m., Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.
@ Mission Marquee Plaza
3100 Roosevelt
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Aug. 15, 8-11 p.m.
Price:
Free
Film, Free and Kids
