San Antonio Jewish Center Screening Comedian Avi Liberman's Documentary Land of Milk and Funny

Jewish comedian Avi Liberman’s documentary filmfollows his crusade to bring quality stand-up shows to Israel. Featuring comedians like Craig Robinson, Gary Gulman and Dan Naturman, the film chronicles their time navigating the Middle Eastern country and performing to raise money for the Koby Mandell Foundation, which assists families who have lost loved ones to terror and other tragedies.Alternating between footage of the comedians fumbling through sandy ruins and delivering witty one-liners onstage,interprets the complicated existence of Israel through a comedic lens.