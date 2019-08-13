Tuesday, August 13, 2019
San Antonio Jewish Center Screening Comedian Avi Liberman's Documentary Land of Milk and Funny
Posted
By Brittany Wagner
on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 7:46 AM
click to enlarge
Jewish comedian Avi Liberman’s documentary film Land of Milk and Funny
follows his crusade to bring quality stand-up shows to Israel. Featuring comedians like Craig Robinson, Gary Gulman and Dan Naturman, the film chronicles their time navigating the Middle Eastern country and performing to raise money for the Koby Mandell Foundation, which assists families who have lost loved ones to terror and other tragedies.
Alternating between footage of the comedians fumbling through sandy ruins and delivering witty one-liners onstage, Land of Milk and Funny
interprets the complicated existence of Israel through a comedic lens.
$8-$10, Thu Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Barshop Jewish Community Center, 12500 N.W. Military Highway, (210) 302-6820, jccsanantonio.org.
@ Barshop Jewish Community Center
12500 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Aug. 15, 7 p.m.
Price:
$8-$10
