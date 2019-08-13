Email
Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The DoSeum Opens Applications for the 2020 Author Series

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 5:08 PM

The DoSeum is now accepting applications for its 2020 Author Series.

Over the course of the year, we will feature four children's book authors whose literature excites, inspires, and educates. At The DoSeum, they’ll read their stories aloud, share their creative process, sign books, and meet and mingle with families afterwards. These engaging visits aren’t just fun—they help foster a deeper appreciation and connection to the books your child is reading. This immersive experience might even inspire you and your family to write your own stories!

If you, or someone you know, is interested in becoming one of our featured authors, submit your application today! For more information please visit thedoseum.org/author-series.

