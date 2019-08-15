Email
Thursday, August 15, 2019

Brickadelic Vintage Market Returns in Support of San Antonio Rape Crisis Center, 'End the Backlog' Initiative

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 8:15 AM

click to enlarge MICHAEL GARCIA
  • Michael Garcia
A recurring staple at Brick, the Brickadelic Vintage Market is back for more this month with a special event supporting the San Antonio Rape Crisis Center and the Joyful Foundation’s End the Backlog initiative, which seeks to eliminate the massive number of untested rape kits nationwide.

More than 30 vendors will participate, including familiar faces such as the Mermaid Farm and Foxx Boxx Vintage, as well as special pop-ups including podcast and “thrift box” subscription service Thrift Therapy. Check out a retro arcade area dreamed up by Diamond Eyes Printing and Ramsey Island, snack on treats from Cereal Killer Sweets and enjoy music by Alyson Alonzo, the Shores of Orion and more.

Plus, you can help bust open a giant piñata donated by Feliz Modern or take your chance at winning rad prizes from the night’s raffle. Full disclosure: San Antonio Current music writer Chris Conde will also be performing at this event.

$5 suggested donation, Sat Aug. 17, 6-11:30 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, facebook.com/brickadelic.
Event Details Brickadelic Vintage Market: End the Backlog
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Aug. 17, 6-11:30 p.m.
Price: $5 suggested donation
Special Events
Map

