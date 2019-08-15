Thursday, August 15, 2019
New Mantle Art Space Exhibition Celebrates Natural Wonders of Bodies, Captures Models Candidly
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 7:17 AM
click to enlarge
In “Your Slippery Body; from between my fingers,” Ghislane Fremaux foregrounds the traditional relationship of artist and model with an emphasis on consent and individual agency.
Rather than instruct or pose her subjects, Fremaux captures them candidly, from the natural bends and folds of each body to a gentle smile playing across a woman’s lips. The massive drawings draw viewers in with gestural strokes enhanced by brightly colored chalk, fixed into place with glossy resin. They neither gloss over perceived flaws nor exaggerate any features, instead celebrating the natural lines, folds and curves that make human bodies what they are.
Free, Sat Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m., Mantle Art Space, 714 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 971-4740, mantleartspace.com.
@ Mantle Art Space
714 Fredericksburg Road
Deco District
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
Free
Art
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Mantle Art Space, Your Slippery Body, from between my fingers, Ghislane Fremaux, Image