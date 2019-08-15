Email
Thursday, August 15, 2019

New Mantle Art Space Exhibition Celebrates Natural Wonders of Bodies, Captures Models Candidly

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 7:17 AM

  • Ghislane Fremaux
In “Your Slippery Body; from between my fingers,” Ghislane Fremaux foregrounds the traditional relationship of artist and model with an emphasis on consent and individual agency.

Rather than instruct or pose her subjects, Fremaux captures them candidly, from the natural bends and folds of each body to a gentle smile playing across a woman’s lips. The massive drawings draw viewers in with gestural strokes enhanced by brightly colored chalk, fixed into place with glossy resin. They neither gloss over perceived flaws nor exaggerate any features, instead celebrating the natural lines, folds and curves that make human bodies what they are.

Free, Sat Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m., Mantle Art Space, 714 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 971-4740, mantleartspace.com.
Event Details 'Your Slippery Body; from between my fingers'
@ Mantle Art Space
714 Fredericksburg Road
Deco District
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
