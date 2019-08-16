French Newspaper Reports that San Antonio Spurs Will Retire Tony Parker's Jersey in November

click to enlarge
The San Antonio Spurs looks ready to honor the last of the Big 3 this fall.
According to a report from the French newspaper Le Parisien
, the Spurs will retire Parker's No. 9 jersey on November 11, when the team will take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
The news comes after many fans questioned whether the Spurs would honor the Frenchman, who left the team after the 2017-2018 season and joined the Charlotte Hornets. Parker, who announced his retirement
in June, spent all but one of his 17 NBA seasons with the Spurs.
To be fair, Parker has earned the honor of having his jersey retired in San Antonio. While with the team, he made six All-Star appearances and won the Finals MVP award in 2007. Oh, and he was influential in four of the team's championships.
Sentimental fans will enjoy knowing that all members of the Big 3 will have their jerseys hanging side-by-side at the AT&T Center. Just be sure to stock up on tissues for what's likely to be an emotional night.
