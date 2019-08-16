Email
Friday, August 16, 2019

Members of the Texas Sculpture Group to Premiere New Work at Cinnabar Art Gallery

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge CINNABAR ART GALLERY / FACEBOOK
Eleven members of the Texas Sculpture Group have compiled their latest pieces for a show that strives to become more than the sum of its parts.

"Gestalt: A New Entity" will feature a wide array of sculptural techniques — from crocheted yarn cast in bronze to assemblages of construction materials and schematics — as well as 2D works such as pastel portraits rendered on colored paper.

Artists from across the state are featured in the exhibition, including Ronnie Barber, Brian Wedgworth, Catherine Lee, Julia Ousley, Sabine Senft, Susan Budge, Dameon Lester, Sebastian Stoddart and Gary Webernick. Local artists Danville Chadbourne and Maritza Vazquez — who splits her time between San Antonio and Guadalajara, Mexico — will also have works on display.

Free, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, Cinnabar Art Gallery, 1420 S. Alamo St. #147, (210) 557-6073, cinnabarart.com
Gestalt: A New Entity
@ Cinnabar Art Gallery
1420 South Alamo, #147
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Aug. 22, 6:30-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Related Events

  • Gestalt: A New Entity

    Gestalt: A New Entity @ Cinnabar Art Gallery

    • Thu., Aug. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Free

