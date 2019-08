Members of the Texas Sculpture Group to Premiere New Work at Cinnabar Art Gallery

click to enlarge Cinnabar Art Gallery / Facebook

Gestalt: A New Entity @ Cinnabar Art Gallery 1420 South Alamo, #147 San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Aug. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Price: Free

Eleven members of the Texas Sculpture Group have compiled their latest pieces for a show that strives to become more than the sum of its parts."Gestalt: A New Entity" will feature a wide array of sculptural techniques — from crocheted yarn cast in bronze to assemblages of construction materials and schematics — as well as 2D works such as pastel portraits rendered on colored paper.Artists from across the state are featured in the exhibition, including Ronnie Barber, Brian Wedgworth, Catherine Lee , Julia Ousley, Sabine Senft, Susan Budge, Dameon Lester, Sebastian Stoddart and Gary Webernick. Local artists Danville Chadbourne and Maritza Vazquez — who splits her time between San Antonio and Guadalajara, Mexico — will also have works on display.