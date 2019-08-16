Friday, August 16, 2019
Members of the Texas Sculpture Group to Premiere New Work at Cinnabar Art Gallery
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 3:37 PM
Eleven members of the Texas Sculpture Group
have compiled their latest pieces for a show that strives to become more than the sum of its parts.
"Gestalt: A New Entity" will feature a wide array of sculptural techniques — from crocheted yarn cast in bronze to assemblages of construction materials and schematics — as well as 2D works such as pastel portraits rendered on colored paper.
Artists from across the state are featured in the exhibition, including Ronnie Barber, Brian Wedgworth, Catherine Lee
, Julia Ousley, Sabine Senft, Susan Budge, Dameon Lester, Sebastian Stoddart and Gary Webernick. Local artists Danville Chadbourne
and Maritza Vazquez — who splits her time between San Antonio and Guadalajara, Mexico — will also have works on display.
Free, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, Cinnabar Art Gallery, 1420 S. Alamo St. #147, (210) 557-6073, cinnabarart.com
@ Cinnabar Art Gallery
1420 South Alamo, #147
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Aug. 22, 6:30-9 p.m.
Price:
Free
