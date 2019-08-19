Email
Monday, August 19, 2019

Artpace's Guest Curator for its 2020 Artists-in-Residence Program to Speak on Modern and Contemporary Latinx Art

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTPACE
  • Courtesy of Artpace
Although Artpace's 2019 Artists-in-Residence Program is still in full swing, the gallery is ready gearing up for the 2020 iteration of its internationally renowned residency. On Thursday, Summer 2020 Guest Curator Pilar Tompkins Rivas will give a talk at Artpace on her years of experience curating exhibitions that feature contemporary Latinx artists.

Currently the director of East Los Angeles College's Vincent Price Art Museum, Tompkins Rivas previously served as the coordinator of curatorial initiatives at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). She specializes in U.S. Latino and Latin American contemporary art and has organized a bevy of exhibitions in the United States, Colombia, Egypt, France and Mexico.

Tompkins Rivas' talk will touch on recent Latinx-focused exhibitions she's curated including "Regeneración: Three Generations of Revolutionary Ideology" and "A Decolonial Atlas: Strategies in Contemporary Art of the Americas."

The current Artists-in-Residence exhibitions, curated by Karina Aguilera Skvirsky, will remain on view through September 8.



Free, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org
Event Details Curator Talk: Pilar Tompkins Rivas
When: Thu., Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m.
Price: Free
Art

