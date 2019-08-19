Comedian Jen Kirkman Brings Stand-Up Act to the Tobin

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Event Details Jen Kirkman @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Price: $25 Comedy Map

You might not realize it, but there’s a good chance that more than a few of your TV laughs are thanks to Jen Kirkman. A writer for Amazon Prime’s Golden Globe-winning show, she’s also been doing the late-night rounds for years now, popping up on Conan O’Brien, Jay Leno and Stephen Colbert’s talk shows as well as making regular appearances on theroundtable.This week, Kirkman is bringing her sarcastic style and lengthy anecdotes to the Tobin Center.Unlike her two Netflix specials — 2015’sand 2017’s— this latest hour isn’t yet streaming, which means the Alamo City performance will be unspoiled, spontaneous and all the more memorable for it.