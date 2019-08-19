Monday, August 19, 2019
Comedian Jen Kirkman Brings Stand-Up Act to the Tobin
Posted
By Daniel Conrad
on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 1:29 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
You might not realize it, but there’s a good chance that more than a few of your TV laughs are thanks to Jen Kirkman. A writer for Amazon Prime’s Golden Globe-winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
, she’s also been doing the late-night rounds for years now, popping up on Conan O’Brien, Jay Leno and Stephen Colbert’s talk shows as well as making regular appearances on the Chelsea Lately
roundtable.
This week, Kirkman is bringing her sarcastic style and lengthy anecdotes to the Tobin Center.
Unlike her two Netflix specials — 2015’s I’m Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine)
and 2017’s Just Keep Livin’?
— this latest hour isn’t yet streaming, which means the Alamo City performance will be unspoiled, spontaneous and all the more memorable for it.
$25, Wed Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$25
Comedy
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Jen Kirkman, comedy, Tobin Center, Image