Monday, August 19, 2019

San Antonio Actress Patricia Zamora is Bringing Her One-Woman Show to the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center This Week

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PATRICIA ZAMORA
  • Courtesy of Patricia Zamora
After its spring premiere at The Overtime Theater, Curanderas y Chocolate: Cuentos of a Latina Life will return to the stage for an encore at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Centered on curanderismo, a tradition of faith healing, local actress Patricia Zamora's semi-autobiographical one-woman show features nine vignettes in which she plays seven different characters. Each vignette offers a look at a different facet of the Latinx experience, with an overall theme of faith and healing.

To Zamora, the curandera provides an entry point through which she can portray her cultural roots.

"The faith healer is such a prevalent figure in my life and of all the stories that my mother would share with me," Zamora said. "It is universal in all of us."



"It’s the thread that ties together all Latina groups whether we are immigrants, first generation American, love our culture but speak very little Spanish, whatever our story and background may be," she added. "I wanted to find the commonalities in our culture and not the differences."

$10, 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, 723 S. Brazos St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org
Event Details Curanderas & Chocolate: Cuentos of a Latina Life
@ Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
723 S. Brazos St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 23, 8 p.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

