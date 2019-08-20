Armadillo Boulders Hosting a Screening of Rock Climbing Documentary Adaptive This Weekend

Local climbing gym Armadillo Boulders is celebrating Global Climbing Day with a special documentary screening. In Adaptive, veteran climber and recent amputee Jim Ewing and competitive climber Maureen Beck, who was born without her left hand, attempt the first unassisted adaptive climb of the Lotus Flower Tower, a peak located in what's known as the Cirque of the Unclimbables in the Northwest Territories of Canada.
A lifelong climber and Sterling Rope engineer, Ewing fell 60 feet in a climbing accident on the Cayman Brac in 2014, which resulted in the amputation of his left leg. After his recovery, he transitioned into "adaptive climbing," the term used for climbers with disabilities, ranging from amputations to cystic fibrosis. The ascent of the Lotus Flower Towerwas his brainchild, and Beck immediately accepted his invitation to make the climb despite not knowing him beforehand.
The documentary follows the two climbers on their trek into the difficult and remote — yet breathtaking — terrain, persevering through bad weather and illness to summit the mountain with some assistance provided by rigger Pat Goodman and cinematographer Taylor Zann. Although they did not complete the climb fully unassisted, they have plans to make another attempt, and told Rock and Ice in 2018 that they were already discussing a return to the mountain.