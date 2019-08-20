Email
Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Comedian Kristina Kuzmič Wants to Make You Laugh About the Daily Burdens of Life When She Stops at the Tobin

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 7:37 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Wearing a tiara, hiding in the pantry, wolfing down Cheetos covered in whipped cream and complaining about the realities of motherhood was how comedian Kristina Kuzmič won over her fans, who are mostly other bedraggled moms. Kuzmič delivers palatable bits like, “There is a sink downstairs full of dirty, filthy dishes, and it’s just going to have to wait,” while soaking in a bubble bath and sipping on red wine, rewarding herself as if she just climbed out of the trenches.

Graduating from YouTube to stand-up, she takes the stage at the Tobin Center to drag laughs out of San Antonio parents via the universally relatable struggles of raising children, while also playing cheerleader and motivational speaker to the audience. A Croatian immigrant who has lived through poverty and divorce, Kuzmič is no stranger to true hardship, which gives her a wealth of material to work with. But, rather than turn her experiences into hard-hitting bits that strike at something deeper, she sticks to the familiarity of the daily burdens of life, leaning on archetypes and stereotypes that, while enjoyable, are pacifying as an old rerun of Friends.

$33-$78, Thu Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
