Comedian Marga Gomez to Perform One-Woman Show Latin Standards in San Antonio in September

Event Details Marga Gomez’s Latin Standards @ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center 922 San Pedro San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Sept. 27, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 28, 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 1-3 p.m. (210) 228-0201 Price: $10-$12 Theater, LGBT and Comedy Map

Comedian Marga Gomez has pivoted from stand-up to "the theatah." In late September, she'll bring her latest project, the one-woman autobiographical show, to the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center for a three-day engagement.A veteran of the comedy scene, Gomez first made a name for herself in the ‘80s as one of the first openly lesbian performers in the nation. She’s performed at international comedy festivals like SF Sketchfest and Montreal’s Just For Laughs and appeared on LOGO’s, Showtime’sand Comedy Central’s. You may even recognize her from her roles in sci-fi hitsandIn, Gomez looks back to her childhood growing up in Manhattan’s Washington Heights with her father Willy Chevalier, a multifaceted performer who made a name for himself in the golden age of La Farándula variety shows. Throughout the show, she embodies a slate of characters ranging from denizens of 1960s Manhattan to current day San Francisco hipsters to “perform the loving, funny and true story of perseverance and creative addiction passed down from immigrant father to lesbian daughter.”After its premiere off-Broadway at the Public Theater's 2017 Under the Radar Festival,was named a"Critic's Pick" for its "winning heart and humor." Since then, Gomez has taken the show on the road, performing in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.