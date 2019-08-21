Email
Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Eric Eaton Brings His Magical Comedy Act to Jokesters 22 This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge ERIC EATON / FACEBOOK
Eric Eaton looks like the kind of guy you'd see sitting a few chairs down from you in church youth group. Instead, he's taken his Eagle Scout-esque looks and winning smile to comedy clubs across the nation, parlaying his boyish charm into a magical comedy set – and we mean that literally. This weekend, San Antonians can check out his close-up magic and card tricks at Southtown comedy club Jokesters 22.

A member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, which sounds like an Illuminati spinoff, Eaton puts a comedic twist on traditional magic like the common child's ring trick and pulling a rabbit, or elephant, out of a hat. In his travels, he's roped celebs – from comedian Carlos Mencia to the O.G. Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno – into volunteer roles, showing off his ability to manipulate a deck of cards with a bit of wit mixed in.


Curious enough to check it out? Don't be surprised if he drags you onstage to participate – someone's got to pick a card, after all.

$7.50-$20, Jokesters 22 Pub N Grub, 713 S. Alamo St., (210) 616-2504, jokesters22.com
Event Details The Magic of Eric Eaton
@ Jokesters 22
713 S Alamo St
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Aug. 24, 10 p.m.
Price: $7.50-$20
Comedy
Map

