Eric Eaton Brings His Magical Comedy Act to Jokesters 22 This Weekend

click to enlarge Eric Eaton / Facebook

Eric Eaton looks like the kind of guy you'd see sitting a few chairs down from you in church youth group. Instead, he's taken his Eagle Scout-esque looks and winning smile to comedy clubs across the nation, parlaying his boyish charm into a magical comedy set – and we mean that literally. This weekend, San Antonians can check out his close-up magic and card tricks at Southtown comedy club Jokesters 22.A member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, which sounds like an Illuminati spinoff, Eaton puts a comedic twist on traditional magic like the common child's ring trick and pulling a rabbit, or elephant, out of a hat. In his travels, he's roped celebs – from comedian Carlos Mencia to the O.G. Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno – into volunteer roles, showing off his ability to manipulate a deck of cards with a bit of wit mixed in.Curious enough to check it out? Don't be surprised if he drags you onstage to participate – someone's got to pick a card, after all.