Wednesday, August 21, 2019

San Antonio Museum of Art Screening Mermaid-Filled Lu Over the Wall

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge GKIDS
  • GKIDS
Outdoor films aren’t what usually come to mind when you think of a relaxing late August outing to keep you cool. But what if the movie is set in a small Japanese fishing village filled with animated mermaids?

Lu Over the Wall follows a teenage boy whose passion for making music leads him to a surrealist island populated by merfolk. Though inspired by the anime standard bearer Ponyo, the film deviates from Studio Ghibli’s finessed animation, skewing toward a scrappier art style to deliver its off-the-wall (or should that be over-the-wall?) story.

Lu Over the Wall is sure to please the juice-box demographic but promises to be weird enough to capture the interest of older viewers too. And more importantly, who would turn down a trip to an oceanic fantasy-land at this time of the year?

Free, Fri Aug. 23, 8:30-10:30 p.m., San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.
Event Details Lu Over the Wall
@ San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Aug. 23, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

