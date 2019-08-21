Woodlawn Lake Park Hosting Screening of One Chance, Documentary of West Side Boxing Champion Robert 'Pikin' Quiroga

click to enlarge
R2FX and Long Shot Productions
San Antonio boxing champion Robert “Pikin” Quiroga will always be remembered as a great fighter. His legacy only continued to grow after he was murdered on August 16, 2004. Fifteen years later, filmmakers Raymond Ramos and Jason Rivera, with the blessing of the Quiroga family, co-directed One Chance
, a feature-length documentary on the life and career of the Memorial High School graduate who many consider one of the greatest flyweight boxers to ever step into the ring.
“Robert’s story and his hard work and dedication to boxing represents the Mexican American culture here in San Antonio,” said Ramos. “Doing research for this film, I found more about his death than his life. In One Chance
, I wanted to talk more about his life and legacy.”
Quiroga’s legacy as a boxer includes becoming the first fighter from San Antonio to win the International Boxing Federation Super Flyweight world title and his induction into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. Through interviews with Quiroga’s family, friends, fellow fighters and San Antonians who watched him perform in his prime, One Chance
is a puro San Anto story.
“I hope Robert’s legacy is cemented in sports lore throughout the world,” Rivera said.
Free, Fri Aug. 23, 8 p.m., Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., (210) 619-3551, facebook.com/onechancefeaturefilm.
