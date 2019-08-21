Woodlawn Theatre Takes On Broadway Hit Dreamgirls, Opening This Weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
Voted “Best Community Theatre” in the Current
from 2014-2018, the Woodlawn Theatre has established itself as, well, one of the city’s best. Boasting a historic 1945 venue with art deco trimmings, the Woodlawn has been hosting showstoppers year-round since 2012.
The Tony Award-winning 1981 Broadway hit Dreamgirls
will close out this year’s summer programming with its tale of three young black women from Chicago who chase their dreams of music stardom in the ’60s and ’70s. Along the way, they must navigate the glittery but rocky path to fame, littered with obstacles like broken friendships, a surprise pregnancy and competition from other performers.
Although not based on any one group, the show draws inspiration from R&B acts like the Supremes, the Shirelles and Jackie Wilson, and it’s supported by a soundtrack of show-stoppers — “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” even topped Billboard’s R&B charts in 1982.
$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday through September 15, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267- 8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
@ Woodlawn Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Sept. 15
Price:
$18-$30
Theater
