Woodlawn Theatre Takes On Broadway Hit Dreamgirls, Opening This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre

Event Details Dreamgirls @ Woodlawn Theatre 1920 Fredericksburg Road San Antonio, TX When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Sept. 15 Price: $18-$30 Theater Map

Voted “Best Community Theatre” in thefrom 2014-2018, the Woodlawn Theatre has established itself as, well, one of the city’s best. Boasting a historic 1945 venue with art deco trimmings, the Woodlawn has been hosting showstoppers year-round since 2012.The Tony Award-winning 1981 Broadway hitwill close out this year’s summer programming with its tale of three young black women from Chicago who chase their dreams of music stardom in the ’60s and ’70s. Along the way, they must navigate the glittery but rocky path to fame, littered with obstacles like broken friendships, a surprise pregnancy and competition from other performers.Although not based on any one group, the show draws inspiration from R&B acts like the Supremes, the Shirelles and Jackie Wilson, and it’s supported by a soundtrack of show-stoppers — “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” even topped Billboard’s R&B charts in 1982.