Best-Selling Author and Academic Brené Brown to Speak on Leadership at the Tobin Center in November

Event Details Brené Brown: Dare to Lead @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Tue., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. Price: $125-$150 Special Events Map

Unlike many academics, University of Houston research professor Brené Brown is a household name. Known to many for her smash hit TED Talk "The Power of Vulnerability," she has also authored five best-selling books and recently released the specialon Netflix. In November, she will visit San Antonio to present a talk based on her 2018 bookBrown isn't just another self-help guru peddling panaceas. She pairs insight garnered from years of sociological research with an approachable demeanor and friendly Texan accent to drop truth bombs about the human condition. Based on seven years of research conducted with leaders of many different stripes, she has identified four skill sets that can be cultivated to make you a better leader. In her talk, she'll lay out her leadership thesis in her patented relatable style, speaking in plain language so that those of us without PhD's can also benefit from her decades of research.