Thursday, August 22, 2019
Best-Selling Author and Academic Brené Brown to Speak on Leadership at the Tobin Center in November
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 4:30 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Unlike many academics, University of Houston research professor Brené Brown is a household name. Known to many for her smash hit TED Talk
"The Power of Vulnerability," she has also authored five best-selling books and recently released the special The Call to Courage
on Netflix. In November, she will visit San Antonio to present a talk based on her 2018 book Dare to Lead
.
Brown isn't just another self-help guru peddling panaceas. She pairs insight garnered from years of sociological research with an approachable demeanor and friendly Texan accent to drop truth bombs about the human condition. Based on seven years of research conducted with leaders of many different stripes, she has identified four skill sets that can be cultivated to make you a better leader. In her talk, she'll lay out her leadership thesis in her patented relatable style, speaking in plain language so that those of us without PhD's can also benefit from her decades of research.
$125-$150, 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Nov. 12, 4 p.m.
Price:
$125-$150
Special Events
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Brené Brown, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, lecture, talk, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, author, New York Times bestselling author, Dare to Lead, Image