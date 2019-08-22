Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

Drag Queens Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon Will Skate into San Antonio in 2020

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge XANADU NATIONAL TOUR / YOUTUBE
Remember that movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John?

No, not Grease — the other one. You know, Xanadu, the the 1980 cult flick where she plays a roller-skating Olympian Muse.

If that doesn't sound familiar, then you're in luck, because a brand new tour of the Broadway musical version is coming to the Tobin Center next March. And with a delightful twist — the production will showcase none other than RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon as two of its goddesses.

Whether you're a longtime Drag Race fan, a roller-skating disco diva or just interested in a live performance designed with a Lisa Frank-esque color palette, you may want to reserve a seat for the one-night only extravaganza.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 23.

$36.50-$199.50, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
Event Details Xanadu: The Musical
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., March 15, 7 p.m.
Price: $36.50-$199.50
Theater and LGBT
Map

