Drag Queens Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon Will Skate into San Antonio in 2020

Xanadu: The Musical @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Sun., March 15, 7 p.m. Price: $36.50-$199.50

Remember that movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John?No, not— the other one. You know,, the the 1980 cult flick where she plays a roller-skating Olympian Muse.If that doesn't sound familiar, then you're in luck, because a brand new tour of the Broadway musical version is coming to the Tobin Center next March. And with a delightful twist — the production will showcase none other thanalumni Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon as two of its goddesses.Whether you're a longtimefan, a roller-skating disco diva or just interested in a live performance designed with a Lisa Frank-esque color palette, you may want to reserve a seat for the one-night only extravaganza. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 23.