Drag Queens Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon Will Skate into San Antonio in 2020

Remember that movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John?
No, not Grease
— the other one. You know, Xanadu
, the the 1980 cult flick where she plays a roller-skating Olympian Muse.
If that doesn't sound familiar, then you're in luck, because a brand new tour of the Broadway musical version is coming to the Tobin Center next March. And with a delightful twist — the production will showcase none other than RuPaul's Drag Race
alumni Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon as two of its goddesses.
Whether you're a longtime Drag Race
fan, a roller-skating disco diva or just interested in a live performance designed with a Lisa Frank-esque color palette, you may want to reserve a seat for the one-night only extravaganza.
Tickets
go on sale on Friday, August 23.
$36.50-$199.50, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
