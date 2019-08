Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio Artist Ethel Shipton to Host Celebration of the History of the Blue Star Arts Complex

click to enlarge Blue Star Contemporary / Facebook

In conjunction with her installation, Blue Star Contemporary "Fünf" exhibiting artist Ethel Shipton has put together an evening of conversations with local artists and community members connected to the history of the Blue Star Arts Complex. In "If Walls Could Talk: Beauty in Time," Shipton and co-host Sarah Fisch will delve into the lives and work of Nate Cassie Robert Tatum and Ramin Samandari.According to a press release, "this progressive evening will lead visitors back in time to the beginning of the Arts Complex in the 1980s with the artists who were some of the original studio and gallery tenants." During the event, attendees will be taken around Blue Star to visit some of its more eclectic spaces while enjoying food and drink along the way.By collecting a group of people who were on hand for Blue Star's early days, "If Walls Could Talk" provides a unique opportunity to learn the rich history of the complex and how it has evolved over the decades since it first became a hub for San Antonio art.