Monday, August 26, 2019

¡Bucho! Co-Owners Launch GoFundMe to Raise Legal Fees to Fight Cruz Ortiz

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge REGINA MORALES
  • Regina Morales
Tejano food pop-up ¡Bucho! co-owner Sohayla Hendrix, artist Regina Morales and Maricela Olguin have launched a GoFundMe to raise anticipated legal fees in order to oppose claims made by Cruz Ortiz.

In a cease and desist letter dated August 22, Ortiz's camp alleged that ¡Bucho!'s logo, which was designed by Morales, infringed on his intellectual property due to the ¡Bucho! font's similarity to his art style. Morales and the Durden Food Group, the four-person team that owns ¡Bucho!, contend that the inspiration behind the logo was the Chicano art movement of the '60s and '70s, from which Ortiz's style also draws inspiration – hence the perceived similarity.

According to Morales, the GoFundMe's $900 goal will cover a $200 consultation fee plus the cost of a response letter to the cease and desist from Ortiz's lawyers. As of press time, the fundraiser – entitled "Chale Con Cruz" – has raised $295.

Morales says that she and ¡Bucho!'s owners hope that Ortiz will back down in the face of legal opposition. According to the GoFundMe page, the lawyer that they plan to retain has beaten Ortiz in court before.



