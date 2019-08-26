Email
Monday, August 26, 2019

McNay Screening Tangerine, A Scrappy Dramedy About a Transgender Sex Worker, This Week

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 12:39 PM

MAGNOLIA PICTURES
  • Magnolia Pictures
The McNay Art Museum closes out its summer GET REEL Film Series with Sean Baker's 2015 indie darling Tangerine. Curated by Current contributing editor Bryan Rindfuss, the latest iteration of the McNay's free film series featured four movies centered on appearance and gender identity, including Hilary Swank vehicle Boys Don't Cry and groundbreaking documentary Paris Is Burning.

In Tangerine, transgender sex worker Sin-Dee Rella returns from a 28-day stint in prison only to learn from her fellow trans sex worker Alexandra that her boyfriend and pimp Chester has been cheating on her. Executive produced by the Duplass Brothers, the film was shot on three iPhone 5s's on the streets of L.A. in 2013. Despite lacking prior acting experience, the film's stars Kitana Kiki Rodriguez (Sin-Dee) and Mya Taylor (Alexandra) carry the movie with aplomb, described in a review by Variety as "naturally compelling onscreen." Taylor, who you may recognize from her recent role in AMC's Dietland, landed multiple awards for her portrayal of Alexandra.


Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, McNay Art Musuem, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org
Event Details GET REEL: Tangerine
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
Price: Free
Film and LGBT
Map

