McNay Screening Tangerine, A Scrappy Dramedy About a Transgender Sex Worker, This Week

Event Details GET REEL: Tangerine @ McNay Art Museum 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave. San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Price: Free Film and LGBT Map

The McNay Art Museum closes out its summer GET REEL Film Series with Sean Baker's 2015 indie darling. Curated bycontributing editor Bryan Rindfuss, the latest iteration of the McNay's free film series featured four movies centered on appearance and gender identity, including Hilary Swank vehicleand groundbreaking documentaryIn, transgender sex worker Sin-Dee Rella returns from a 28-day stint in prison only to learn from her fellow trans sex worker Alexandra that her boyfriend and pimp Chester has been cheating on her. Executive produced by the Duplass Brothers, the film was shot on three iPhone 5s's on the streets of L.A. in 2013. Despite lacking prior acting experience, the film's stars Kitana Kiki Rodriguez (Sin-Dee) and Mya Taylor (Alexandra) carry the movie with aplomb, described in a review byas "naturally compelling onscreen." Taylor, who you may recognize from her recent role in AMC's, landed multiple awards for her portrayal of Alexandra.