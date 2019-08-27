Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Get Your Mitts on the New Quarter Commemorating the San Antonio Missions at a Special Launch Event

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge U.S. MINT
  • U.S. Mint
The new America the Beautiful Quarter celebrating the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park goes into circulation Thursday, September 5. And, if you or a family member is an enthusiastic numismatist, you can celebrate the occasion at a local ceremony attended by the coin's designer, Chris Costello.

Each quadrant of the new quarter represents an aspect of the missions: "Wheat symbolizes farming; the arches and bell symbolize community; a lion represents Spanish cultural heritage; and a symbol of the San Antonio River represents irrigation methods and life-sustaining resources," according to the U.S. Mint.

The release ceremony will feature an official coin pour, a color guard and short statements about the commemorative currency.

Frost Bank will be on hand to exchange cash for the new quarters as soon as the event ends, providing rolls in $10 increments. Here's a warning to particularly rabid lovers of coinage, though: you can only leave with $100 worth, so don't plan to fill up a wheelbarrow.



Free, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, Laurie Auditorium, Trinity University, One Trinity Place, (210) 999-8119, nps.gov

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Artist Cruz Ortiz Threatens Legal Action Over Logo for Food Pop-Up ¡Bucho! Read More

  2. ¡Bucho! Co-Owners Launch GoFundMe to Raise Legal Fees to Fight Cruz Ortiz Read More

  3. San Japan Returns to Downtown San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  4. Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio Artist Ethel Shipton to Host Celebration of the History of the Blue Star Arts Complex Read More

  5. McNay Screening Tangerine, A Scrappy Dramedy About a Transgender Sex Worker, This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...