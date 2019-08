Get Your Mitts on the New Quarter Commemorating the San Antonio Missions at a Special Launch Event

click to enlarge U.S. Mint

The new America the Beautiful Quarter celebrating the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park goes into circulation Thursday, September 5. And, if you or a family member is an enthusiastic numismatist, you can celebrate the occasion at a local ceremony attended by the coin's designer, Chris Costello.Each quadrant of the new quarter represents an aspect of the missions: "Wheat symbolizes farming; the arches and bell symbolize community; a lion represents Spanish cultural heritage; and a symbol of the San Antonio River represents irrigation methods and life-sustaining resources," according to the U.S. Mint.The release ceremony will feature an official coin pour, a color guard and short statements about the commemorative currency.Frost Bank will be on hand to exchange cash for the new quarters as soon as the event ends, providing rolls in $10 increments. Here's a warning to particularly rabid lovers of coinage, though: you can only leave with $100 worth, so don't plan to fill up a wheelbarrow.