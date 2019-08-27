Email
Tuesday, August 27, 2019

San Japan Returns to Downtown San Antonio This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 1:41 PM

Otakus rejoice — juggernaut anime con San Japan is back at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center for the extravaganza’s 12th year.

Along with this year’s celebrity guests of honor veteran Japanese voice actor Nobutoshi Canna (Naruto, BLEACH, Fushigi Yuugi) and rock ’n’ roll duo Do As Infinity, a smorgasbord of voice actors, artists and musicians are coming to San Anto to meet their fans. On Saturday, the actors behind popular Overwatch characters Widowmaker (Chloé Hollings), Hanzo (Paul Nakauchi), Mei (Elise Zhang) and Brigitte (Matilda Smedius) will host a Q&A, and My Hero Academia stars Luci Christian (Ochaco), Justin Briner (Deku) and Clifford Chapin (Bakugo) will convene in a group panel.

Other notable guests include Dan Salvato — creator of the popular visual novel game Doki Doki Literature Club! — and controversial erotic manga artist Toshio Maeda, because it’s not an anime convention without a bit of tentacle porn.

$30-$153.50, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 207-8500, san-japan.org.
Location Details Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
900 E. Market St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-8500
