Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Comedic Legend Margaret Cho Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 8:08 AM

With more than 25 years in the biz and a few Grammy and Emmy noms to her name, Margaret Cho is a certified comic legend. Known for biting political commentary and tackling off-limit topics, Cho rose to prominence in the mid ’90s with the sitcom All American Girl, which broke new ground for Asian American representation in media despite being cancelled after one season.

Today, Cho continues to push boundaries with an eclectic comedy career that includes credits in everything from playing the late Korean dictator Kim Jong Il in 30 Rock to performing opposite the rapper Awkwafina in the music video for “Green Tea.” Cho hasn’t come to San Anto for five years, but she’s making up for lost time — she’ll be performing five shows over three days, so no matter how full your weekend is, you should still be able to catch a set.

$30-$40, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Location Details Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
(210) 541-8805
Comedy Club
Map
