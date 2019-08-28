Día de los Muertos Festival Leaving La Villita, Relocating to Hemisfair This Year

click to enlarge Francisco Cortes

For its seventh year, the Día de los Muertos festival will move to Hemisfair from its original home at La Villita. Often shortened as "Muertos Fest," the weekend-long bash celebrating the Mexican holiday will be bigger and better than ever, with an expanded selection of vendors, artists, music, food and, of course, traditional ofrendas honoring the dead.This year's fest will include a line-up of live music on two stages, performances by dancers and poets, a DJ stage, children's programming, an arts market and a dance, drum and puppet procession. The event will also feature the largest open altar exhibition in the city, with an altar contest with prizes ranging from $500-$2000.“In the seven incredible years since the festival’s beginning, the San Antonio community has helped grow our event beyond the walls of La Villita,” says Jim Mendiola, Día de los Muertos artistic director. “We look forward to the future that Hemisfair will provide with more altars, more music and expanded programming for children.”