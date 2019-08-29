Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call for 2020 Perennial Exhibition at McNay Art Museum

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
A long-running San Antonio tradition that sprang from the same cultural groundswell that birthed Blue Star, Contemporary Art Month (CAM) will return in March for a 35th annual edition promising “an exciting roster of events and programming.”
In addition to functioning as a monthlong celebration showcasing local art and artists, CAM functions as a nonprofit organization and umbrella over a handful of key events. Launched in 2012, the venue-hopping CAM Perennial exhibition emerged as a fast fan favorite thanks to a formula that enlists an out-of-town curator to organize a group show with absolutely no strings attached. In years past, curatorial reins have been handed over to the likes of Leslie Moody Castro (Mexico City), Amy Mackie (New Orleans), Chris Ingalls (Miami), Adonay Bermúdez (Canary Islands) and Kevin Burns (El Paso).
Although the curator’s name is still under wraps, CAM recently announced that the 2020 Perennial will reflect the vision of an individual from Fort Worth and the esteemed McNay Art Museum will serve as host.
“I am excited to see the direction that our next Perennial takes. Fort Worth is a unique place with a thriving community of contemporary art and artists and I have no doubt our communities will have compelling conversations,” CAM Director Roberta “Nina” Hassele said in a media release.
As per usual, the selection process will be handled through an open call for artists currently living and practicing in San Antonio. Open now through October 6, the call for entries can be accessed here
and requires only basic information plus links to work samples and website(s). Studio visits with the curator are tentatively scheduled for the end of October. For additional details, visit contemporaryartmonth.com
.
click to enlarge
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
-
Courtesy of Contemporary Art Month