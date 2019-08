Surround Yourself with 'Big Bugs' Over Labor Day Weekend at the San Antonio Botanical Garden

click to enlarge San Antonio Botanical Garden / Facebook

There's a swarm of giants descending on the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend, but no one need worry – these big bugs mean no harm. The garden has merely installed 10 of David Rogers' entomological statues throughout its 38 acres for the public to enjoy.The touring exhibition has traveled across the country since 1994 with its educational message about the importance of even the smallest members of the natural world to the health of the planet's ecosystem. From a praying mantis to a towering spider, each statue is made with sustainably harvested natural materials, including whole trees found standing or fallen dead, selectively harvested green saplings, dry branches and other forest materials. Some statues reach up to 25 feet in height and feature wingspans up to 17 feet wide.On Saturday and Sunday, the Botanical Garden will host family-friendly activities to celebrate the exhibition's opening, including a craft table where kids can make their own bugs from natural materials, a scavenger hunt and a "social bingo" game in which you can get a prize from the Gift Shop by presenting photos with five of thestatues.will remain on display at the garden through December 8.