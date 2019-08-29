Thursday, August 29, 2019
Surround Yourself with 'Big Bugs' Over Labor Day Weekend at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 12:29 PM
There's a swarm of giants descending on the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend, but no one need worry – these big bugs mean no harm. The garden has merely installed 10 of David Rogers' entomological statues throughout its 38 acres for the public to enjoy.
The David Rogers' Big Bugs touring exhibition
has traveled across the country since 1994 with its educational message about the importance of even the smallest members of the natural world to the health of the planet's ecosystem. From a praying mantis to a towering spider, each statue is made with sustainably harvested natural materials, including whole trees found standing or fallen dead, selectively harvested green saplings, dry branches and other forest materials. Some statues reach up to 25 feet in height and feature wingspans up to 17 feet wide.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Botanical Garden will host family-friendly activities to celebrate the exhibition's opening, including a craft table where kids can make their own bugs from natural materials, a scavenger hunt and a "social bingo" game in which you can get a prize from the Gift Shop by presenting photos with five of the Big Bugs
statues.
David Rogers' Big Bugs
will remain on display at the garden through December 8.
$9-$12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org
