Friday, August 30, 2019

Artist Libby Rowe Reveals Drawings of Unsolicited Dick Pics She Received for New Exhibition at Brick

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge LIBBY ROWE
  • Libby Rowe
When prospective matches sent Libby Rowe their dick pics, they probably didn’t think their throbbing members would be transformed into a feminist art exhibition, yet here we are.

In “Looking for the Woman of My Dreams: and Other Microaggressions,” Rowe has taken 69 unsolicited photographs of male genitalia and rendered them in pencil or ink to compile a “portrait of contemporary masculinity during the pursuit for love, or at least, their personal idea of love.”

Accompanying the drawings is a video installation that juxtaposes intrusive anatomical queries with photos of the female body, highlighting the Frankenstein-esque pursuit men undertake in search of the purported “woman of their dreams” — an aggressive quest to obtain the perfect body.

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6, Brick Gallery, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (832) 259-3530, libbyrowe.com.
Location Details Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
