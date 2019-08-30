Artist Libby Rowe Reveals Drawings of Unsolicited Dick Pics She Received for New Exhibition at Brick

click to enlarge Libby Rowe

When prospective matches sent Libby Rowe their dick pics, they probably didn’t think their throbbing members would be transformed into a feminist art exhibition, yet here we are.In “Looking for the Woman of My Dreams: and Other Microaggressions,” Rowe has taken 69 unsolicited photographs of male genitalia and rendered them in pencil or ink to compile a “portrait of contemporary masculinity during the pursuit for love, or at least, their personal idea of love.”Accompanying the drawings is a video installation that juxtaposes intrusive anatomical queries with photos of the female body, highlighting the Frankenstein-esque pursuit men undertake in search of the purported “woman of their dreams” — an aggressive quest to obtain the perfect body.