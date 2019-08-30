Aztec Theatre Hosting NPR Game-Show 'Ask Me Another' with Special Guest Robert Earl Keen

click to enlarge NPR

National Public Radio’s popular game-show program Ask Me Another, a self-described “amusement park for your brain,” will make a stop in San Antonio with trivia, humor and a special celebrity guest.Currently on a tour of Texas, hosts Ophira Eisenberg and indie rocker Jonathan Coulton will welcome singer-songwriter and Houston native Robert Earl Keen to the “celebrity puzzle hotseat” to ask him a series of random questions only an NPR listener could probably answer. Hopefully, the Americana musician and Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee gets a few correct and wins a listener an Ask Me Another anagram T-shirt or Rubik’s Cube.Keen, currently on a U.S. tour, is no stranger to what Eisenberg and Coulton do on a weekly basis. He has his own podcast, Americana Podcast: The 51st State, where he interviews musicians about their lives and careers. The podcast has only been around since May, but Keen likes that he can “contribute to the current music culture” using the platform.“One can become isolated,” Keen told website The Bluegrass Situation. “I keep my eyes and ears open for things that keep me connected.”