Friday, August 30, 2019

San Antonio Abuelos Get Free Admission to the DoSeum All September

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge THE DOSEUM / INSTAGRAM
Calling all grandparents! For the month of September, abuelos and abuelas can get into the DoSeum for free when they bring their nietos to the two-story educational destination off Broadway.

School may be back in session, but you can still grab quality time with the older grandkids during the museum's weekend hours. Grandparents of pre-K kiddos can also take advantage of weekday opening hours — and maybe give parents a break on daycare costs while they're at it.

If you head on down prior to September 8, you can catch the tail end of the travel-themed exhibit Going Places, but later in the month there'll still be plenty for los niños to do at the museum's eight other exhibits, from creating their own stories in Imagine It! to code-breaking in Spy Academy.

