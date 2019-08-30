Friday, August 30, 2019
San Antonio Abuelos Get Free Admission to the DoSeum All September
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 1:22 PM
Calling all grandparents! For the month of September, abuelos and abuelas can get into the DoSeum for free when they bring their nietos to the two-story educational destination off Broadway.
School may be back in session, but you can still grab quality time with the older grandkids during the museum's weekend hours. Grandparents of pre-K kiddos can also take advantage of weekday opening hours — and maybe give parents a break on daycare costs while they're at it.
If you head on down prior to September 8, you can catch the tail end of the travel-themed exhibit Going Places
, but later in the month there'll still be plenty for los niños to do at the museum's eight other exhibits, from creating their own stories in Imagine It!
to
code-breaking in Spy Academy.
