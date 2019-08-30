San Antonio College Faculty Explore Mutability of the Natural World in 'Organic Transformations' Exhibition

click to enlarge Joan Fabian

From chipping paint on an old door to the moldering remains of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, the planet consistently reminds us that our attempts to delineate humanity from the natural world are naïve at best.For Fotoseptiembre, San Antonio College faculty members are presenting a body of work themed on the mutability of the natural world — an examination of the way everything from tree bark to abandoned buildings morph over time via “Organic Transformations.”The exhibition features photos by Tricia Buchhorn, Rebecca Dietz, Joan Fabian, Russell Guerrero, Jo Hilton, Edmund Lo and Mark Magavern, collecting the artists’ varying perspectives on “evidence of the transformations found in nature, the human footprint and the striving of living organisms to co-exist on earth.”