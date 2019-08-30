Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 30, 2019

San Antonio College Faculty Explore Mutability of the Natural World in 'Organic Transformations' Exhibition

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge JOAN FABIAN
  • Joan Fabian
From chipping paint on an old door to the moldering remains of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, the planet consistently reminds us that our attempts to delineate humanity from the natural world are naïve at best.

For Fotoseptiembre, San Antonio College faculty members are presenting a body of work themed on the mutability of the natural world — an examination of the way everything from tree bark to abandoned buildings morph over time via “Organic Transformations.”

The exhibition features photos by Tricia Buchhorn, Rebecca Dietz, Joan Fabian, Russell Guerrero, Jo Hilton, Edmund Lo and Mark Magavern, collecting the artists’ varying perspectives on “evidence of the transformations found in nature, the human footprint and the striving of living organisms to co-exist on earth.”

Free, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, on view 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through September 30, Moody Learning Center, San Antonio College, 1819 N. Main Ave. (4th Floor), (210) 486-1346, alamo.edu/sac.
Location Details Moody Learning Center
1819 N. Main Ave.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 486-1346
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Día de los Muertos Festival Leaving La Villita, Relocating to Hemisfair This Year Read More

  2. Surround Yourself with 'Big Bugs' Over Labor Day Weekend at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Read More

  3. Legal Expert Says San Antonio Artist Cruz Ortiz's Claims Against Food Pop-Up ¡Bucho! May Have Shaky Standing Read More

  4. Vibrant Settings Make End of the Ocean a Rewarding Read Read More

  5. Artpace to Showcase Two Resident Artist Alumni in Upcoming Exhibitions Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...