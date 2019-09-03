Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker Spent Labor Day Playing Tennis Together

Spurs fans will be delighted to know that the Big Three are just as close in retirement as they were on the court.On Labor Day, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker both shared photos on their Instagram accounts of their day on the tennis court, proving that they're not just talented at basketball.Ginobili referenced the ongoing FIBA World Cup, in which Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is coaching Team USA and former teammate Patty Mills is playing with the Australian team."No more FIBA World Cups for us. Too old!" Ginobili wrote in his caption. "Now it's tennis time (and soon pickleball)."Parker's Instagram post was much simpler, with the succinct caption "Staying in shape."Lots of Instagram users shared their feelings in the comments, from praising the basketball legends for their athleticism to just gushing about their friendship.Retired NBA player and one-time Spur Tiago Splitter commented, "I’m thinking to build a pickleball court as well... a lot of fun!!!""The world should request a live stream of these matches!!!" former Spur Davis Bertans added.