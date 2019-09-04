Classic Theatre of San Antonio Presents Shakespearean Favorite Romeo and Juliet All Month Long

click to enlarge Siggi Ragnar

Event Details Romeo and Juliet @ Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1924 Fredericksburg Rd. Balcones Heights San Antonio, TX When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Sept. 29 Price: $19-$34 Theater Map

Fall is in the air, and you know what that means: feuding families, dangerous duels and secret weddings, of course. What, did you think we were going to say “pumpkin spice lattes”?The trials and tribulations of teenage love are set to be staged a la Shakespeare at The Classic Theatre this month under the direction of Joe Goscinski, who helmed last year’s production of. A quotable classic for even the least erudite among us, scenes from Romeo and Juliet populated many of our childhood fantasies of true love. Maybe you never dreamed of faking your own death and in the process causing your lover’s untimely demise, but who hasn’t wanted someone to visit them beneath their balcony in the orchard, lit only by the light of the moon, to promise their hand in marriage?