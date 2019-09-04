Email
Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Mission Marquee Plaza to Screen Documentary About Gorgeous National Parks in Texas

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 8:33 AM

click to enlarge NATIONAL PARKS CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION
  • National Parks Conservation Association
There’s never been a more apt time to appreciate Texas’s natural beauty, and thanks to movie magic, you don’t have to drive any further than Mission Marquee Plaza to see the national parks of Texas up close.

Accompanied by a live performance by the jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Band of the West, this outdoor screening will feature the Emmy-nominated PBS documentary National Parks of Texas: In Contact With Beauty. The hour-long film treks across the state, delving into the history of major parks and showing gorgeous vistas that are sure to sate your inner wanderlust for the month — or, if not, spur you to plan that next camping trip.

If you’ve got an appetite of a different sort, the food trucks should at least sate your hunger.

Free, Friday, Sept. 6, 6-10 p.m., Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 207-2111, worldheritagefestival.org.
Event Details National Parks of Texas: In Contact with Beauty
@ Mission Marquee Plaza
3100 Roosevelt
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Sept. 6, 6-10 p.m.
Price: Free
